 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Woodstock Marian Central Catholic's speedy start jolts Chicago DePaul College Prep 55-28

  • 0

Woodstock Marian Central Catholic jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 55-28 win over Chicago DePaul College Prep in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Woodstock Marian Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 35-21 margin over Chicago DePaul College Prep after the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Woodstock Marian Central Catholic and Chicago DePaul College Prep were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News