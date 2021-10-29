Winning recipe: Pekin broils Libertyville 28-14

No quarter was granted as Pekin blunted Libertyville's plans 28-14 at Pekin High on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Pekin's offense darted to a 14-7 lead over Libertyville at the intermission.

Pekin's leverage showed as it carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for the Wildcats as they could not cut into their deficit in the first and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.