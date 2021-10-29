Winning recipe: Pekin broils Libertyville 28-14

No quarter was granted as Pekin blunted Libertyville's plans 28-14 at Pekin High on October 29 in Illinois football action.
Pekin's offense darted to a 14-7 lead over Libertyville at the intermission.
Pekin's leverage showed as it carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
No points meant no hope for the Wildcats as they could not cut into their deficit in the first and final quarters.
