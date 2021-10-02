Winning recipe: Chicago Steinmetz broils Chicago ITW David Speer 20-4

No quarter was granted as Chicago Steinmetz blunted Chicago ITW David Speer's plans 20-4 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 24 , Chicago Steinmetz squared up on Chicago Orr in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.