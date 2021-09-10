Winning recipe: Carthage Illini West broils Havana 20-6

Carthage Illini West trucked Havana on the road to a 20-6 victory at Havana High on September 10 in Illinois football action.
Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.
The Chargers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-6 lead over the Ducks.
A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
