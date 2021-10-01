 Skip to main content
Winning recipe: Canton broils Bartonville Limestone 31-19

Saddled up and ready to go, Canton spurred past Bartonville Limestone 31-19 on October 1 in Illinois football action.

Tough to find an edge early, the Little Giants and the Rockets fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Canton's offense darted to a 19-13 lead over Bartonville Limestone at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on September 17, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Metamora and Canton took on East Peoria on September 17 at East Peoria High School. Click here for a recap

