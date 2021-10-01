Winning recipe: Canton broils Bartonville Limestone 31-19

Saddled up and ready to go, Canton spurred past Bartonville Limestone 31-19 on October 1 in Illinois football action.
Tough to find an edge early, the Little Giants and the Rockets fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Canton's offense darted to a 19-13 lead over Bartonville Limestone at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
