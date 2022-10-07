Wilmington soars over Lisle 39-6

Wilmington flexed its muscle and floored Lisle 39-6 in Illinois high school football on October 7.
Last season, Wilmington and Lisle squared off with October 8, 2021 at Lisle High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on September 23, Lisle squared off with Coal City in a football game. Click here for a recap
