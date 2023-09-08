It was a tough night for Lisle which was overmatched by Wilmington in this 49-7 verdict.

Wilmington opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lisle through the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense pulled in front for a 29-7 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Wilmington breathed fire to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Wilmington and Lisle played in a 39-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Lisle squared off with Harvard in a football game.

