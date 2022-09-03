 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Wilmington refuses to yield in shutout of Lisle 29-0

  • 0

Wilmington played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 29-0 verdict over Lisle in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

The first quarter gave Wilmington a 22-0 lead over Lisle.

Wilmington pulled to a 29-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Wilmington and Lisle squared off with October 8, 2021 at Lisle High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News