Wilmington refuses to yield in shutout of Lisle 29-0

Wilmington played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 29-0 verdict over Lisle in Illinois high school football action on September 2.
The first quarter gave Wilmington a 22-0 lead over Lisle.
Wilmington pulled to a 29-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.
Last season, Wilmington and Lisle squared off with October 8, 2021 at Lisle High School last season. Click here for a recap
