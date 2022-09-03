Wilmington refuses to yield in shutout of Lisle 29-0

Wilmington played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 29-0 verdict over Lisle in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

The first quarter gave Wilmington a 22-0 lead over Lisle.

Wilmington pulled to a 29-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.