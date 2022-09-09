Wilmington hustles by Coal City 17-7

Wilmington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Coal City 17-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.
Last season, Wilmington and Coal City faced off on September 10, 2021 at Coal City High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.