Wilmington bounces Downs Tri-Valley in up-and-down tilt 42-14

Wilmington dominated from start to finish in a resounding 42-14 win over Downs Tri-Valley in Illinois high school football action on November 20.
Wilmington opened with a 15-0 advantage over Downs Tri-Valley through the first quarter.
Wilmington's offense thundered to a 29-7 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at halftime.
Wilmington's reign showed as it carried a 36-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
