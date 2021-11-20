 Skip to main content
Wilmington bounces Downs Tri-Valley in up-and-down tilt 42-14

Wilmington dominated from start to finish in a resounding 42-14 win over Downs Tri-Valley in Illinois high school football action on November 20.

Recently on November 6 , Downs Tri-Valley squared up on Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a football game . Click here for a recap

Wilmington opened with a 15-0 advantage over Downs Tri-Valley through the first quarter.

Wilmington's offense thundered to a 29-7 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at halftime.

Wilmington's reign showed as it carried a 36-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

