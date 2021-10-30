Wilmington blanks Chicago Julian in shutout performance 55-0

Wilmington unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Julian in a 55-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 21-0 lead over the Jaguars.
The Wildcats' offense jumped on top to a 44-0 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
