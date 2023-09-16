Wilmette Loyola handed Chicago Brother Rice a tough 41-24 loss during this Illinois football game on Sept. 16.

The Ramblers fought to a 24-10 halftime margin at the Crusaders' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Ramblers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-14 edge.

The last time Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Brother Rice played in a 57-21 game on Sept. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Marist.

