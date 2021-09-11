Wilmette Loyola pours it on Chicago St. Rita 37-7

Wilmette Loyola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago St. Rita 37-7 in Illinois high school football action on September 11.

The Ramblers drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Mustangs after the first quarter.

Wilmette Loyola kept a 16-7 halftime margin at Chicago St. Rita's expense.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

