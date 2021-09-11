 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilmette Loyola pours it on Chicago St. Rita 37-7

  • 0

Wilmette Loyola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago St. Rita 37-7 in Illinois high school football action on September 11.

The Ramblers drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Mustangs after the first quarter.

Wilmette Loyola kept a 16-7 halftime margin at Chicago St. Rita's expense.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

Recently on September 3 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Louisville Trinity in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peoria Notre Dame beats Urbana 1-0

Peoria Notre Dame had the advantage on Urbana 1-0 but the game could not be completed when referees stopped the contest for an Illinois high s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News