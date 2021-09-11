Wilmette Loyola pours it on Chicago St. Rita 37-7

Wilmette Loyola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago St. Rita 37-7 in Illinois high school football action on September 11.
The Ramblers drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Mustangs after the first quarter.
Wilmette Loyola kept a 16-7 halftime margin at Chicago St. Rita's expense.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
Recently on September 3 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Louisville Trinity in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.