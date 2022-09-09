 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Wilmette Loyola gallops past Chicago St. Rita 34-14

  • 0

Chicago St. Rita was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Wilmette Loyola prevailed 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Wilmette Loyola a 21-0 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

The Ramblers' offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Ramblers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Mustangs' 14-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wilmette Loyola and Chicago St Rita faced off on September 11, 2021 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News