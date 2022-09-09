Wilmette Loyola gallops past Chicago St. Rita 34-14

Chicago St. Rita was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Wilmette Loyola prevailed 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Wilmette Loyola a 21-0 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

The Ramblers' offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Ramblers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Mustangs' 14-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

