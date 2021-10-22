Wilmette Loyola escapes close call with Chicago Mt. Carmel 21-19

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wilmette Loyola wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 21-19 over Chicago Mt. Carmel at Chicago Mt. Carmel High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Ramblers fought to a 7-3 intermission margin at the Caravan's expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Caravan's finishing flurry, but the Ramblers swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

