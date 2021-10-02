Wilmette Loyola denies Chicago Marist's challenge 33-21

Stretched out and finally snapped, Wilmette Loyola put just enough pressure on Chicago Marist to earn a 33-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 2.
The Ramblers opened with a 19-14 advantage over the Red Hawks through the first quarter.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.
