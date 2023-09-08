Wilmette Loyola left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago Marist from start to finish for a 34-7 victory in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Marist settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Ramblers fought to a 10-7 halftime margin at the RedHawks' expense.

Wilmette Loyola breathed fire to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ramblers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

The last time Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Marist played in a 28-17 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Marist squared off with Glen Ellyn Glenbard West in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.