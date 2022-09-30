Wilmette Loyola comes from behind to stop Chicago Marist 28-17

Down but never out, Wilmette Loyola fought its way to a come-from-behind 28-17 victory over Chicago Marist in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.
The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Marist, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Wilmette Loyola through the end of the first quarter.
The Ramblers kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Red Hawks' expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.
The Ramblers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Marist faced off on October 2, 2021 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago Brother Rice on September 17 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.