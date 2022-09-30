Wilmette Loyola comes from behind to stop Chicago Marist 28-17

Down but never out, Wilmette Loyola fought its way to a come-from-behind 28-17 victory over Chicago Marist in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Marist, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Wilmette Loyola through the end of the first quarter.

The Ramblers kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Red Hawks' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.

The Ramblers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.

