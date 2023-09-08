Williamsville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-13 win over Pittsfield for an Illinois high school football victory at Williamsville High on Sept. 8.

Williamsville opened with a 28-0 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.

The Bullets opened a huge 35-7 gap over the Saukees at halftime.

Williamsville breathed fire to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saukees rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bullets prevailed.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.