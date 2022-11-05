 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamsville slides past Eureka in fretful clash 18-16

Williamsville poked just enough holes in Eureka's defense to garner a taut, 18-16 victory during this Illinois football game.

Williamsville opened with a 6-0 advantage over Eureka through the first quarter.

The Bullets registered a 12-0 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Williamsville charged to an 18-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets closed the lead with a 16-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

