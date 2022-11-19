Williamsville records thin win against Tolono Unity 12-7

The cardiac kids of Williamsville unleashed every advantage to outlast Tolono Unity 12-7 in Illinois high school football action on November 19.
Tolono Unity authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Williamsville at the end of the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Tolono Unity moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over Williamsville at the end of the third quarter.
The Rockets had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Bullets won the session and the game with a 6-0 performance.
The last time Tolono Unity and Williamsville played in a 28-7 game on November 13, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on November 5, Williamsville faced off against Eureka and Tolono Unity took on Mt Carmel on November 5 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.