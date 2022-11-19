Williamsville records thin win against Tolono Unity 12-7

The cardiac kids of Williamsville unleashed every advantage to outlast Tolono Unity 12-7 in Illinois high school football action on November 19.

Tolono Unity authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Williamsville at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Tolono Unity moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over Williamsville at the end of the third quarter.

The Rockets had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Bullets won the session and the game with a 6-0 performance.

