Williamsville overcomes Maroa-Forsyth in competitive affair 21-14

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Williamsville passed in a 21-14 victory at Maroa-Forsyth's expense for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on New Berlin in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 7-0 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

Williamsville kept a 14-7 halftime margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.

Williamsville's edge showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the final quarter.

