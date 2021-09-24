Williamsville overcomes Maroa-Forsyth in competitive affair 21-14

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Williamsville passed in a 21-14 victory at Maroa-Forsyth's expense for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.
The first quarter gave Williamsville a 7-0 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.
Williamsville kept a 14-7 halftime margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.
Williamsville's edge showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the final quarter.
