Williamsville edges Athens in tough test 28-21

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Williamsville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-21 over Athens at Athens High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

The Warriors fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Bullets would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Williamsville jumped to a 28-14 bulge over Athens as the fourth quarter began.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 halftime score.

The Bullets darted in front of the Warriors 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

