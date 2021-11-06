Williamsville cancels check from Fairfield 35-16

No quarter was granted as Williamsville blunted Fairfield's plans 35-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.
Williamsville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.
Williamsville kept a 21-8 halftime margin at Fairfield's expense.
Williamsville's dominance showed as it carried a 29-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
