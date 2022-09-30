Williamsville busts New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 48-14

Williamsville rolled past New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op for a comfortable 48-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op after the first quarter.

Williamsville struck to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

