Williamsville busts New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 48-14

Williamsville rolled past New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op for a comfortable 48-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op after the first quarter.
Williamsville struck to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
