Williamsville blitzes Beardstown in convincing fashion 43-22

Williamsville dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 43-22 victory over Beardstown in Illinois high school football on October 30.
Tough to find an edge early, Williamsville and Beardstown fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Williamsville's offense jumped to a 21-15 lead over Beardstown at the intermission.
Williamsville's upper hand showed as it carried a 29-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
