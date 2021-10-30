 Skip to main content
Williamsville blitzes Beardstown in convincing fashion 43-22

Williamsville dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 43-22 victory over Beardstown in Illinois high school football on October 30.

Recently on October 15 , Williamsville squared up on New Berlin in a football game . For more, click here.

Tough to find an edge early, Williamsville and Beardstown fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Williamsville's offense jumped to a 21-15 lead over Beardstown at the intermission.

Williamsville's upper hand showed as it carried a 29-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

