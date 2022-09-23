Williamsville blitzes Athens in dominating victory 41-12

Williamsville earned its community's accolades after a 41-12 win over Athens in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 12-6 lead over Athens.

The Bullets registered a 27-6 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Athens stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 27-12.

The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

