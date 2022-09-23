Williamsville blitzes Athens in dominating victory 41-12

Williamsville earned its community's accolades after a 41-12 win over Athens in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.
The first quarter gave Williamsville a 12-6 lead over Athens.
The Bullets registered a 27-6 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Athens stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 27-12.
The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
The last time Williamsville and Athens played in a 28-21 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.
