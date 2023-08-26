Wheaton-Warrenville South topped Chicago Simeon 12-6 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game.

Wheaton-Warrenville South jumped in front of Chicago Simeon 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a thin 10-6 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Wheaton-Warrenville South moved to a 12-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.