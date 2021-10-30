Wheaton St. Francis designs winning blueprint on Peoria Notre Dame 41-31

No quarter was granted as Wheaton St. Francis blunted Peoria Notre Dame's plans 41-31 in Illinois high school football on October 30.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense darted to a 14-12 lead over the Irish at the intermission.
Wheaton St. Francis' leg-up showed as it carried a 34-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Irish 7-6 in the final period.
Recently on October 21 , Peoria Notre Dame squared up on Peoria in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.