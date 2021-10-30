Wheaton St. Francis designs winning blueprint on Peoria Notre Dame 41-31

No quarter was granted as Wheaton St. Francis blunted Peoria Notre Dame's plans 41-31 in Illinois high school football on October 30.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted to a 14-12 lead over the Irish at the intermission.

Wheaton St. Francis' leg-up showed as it carried a 34-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Irish 7-6 in the final period.

