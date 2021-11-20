 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Wheaton North posts win at Chicago Brother Rice's expense 45-27

  • 0

Wheaton North grabbed a 45-27 victory at the expense of Chicago Brother Rice in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 20.

Recently on November 6 , Chicago Brother Rice squared up on Yorkville in a football game . For more, click here.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense moved to a 21-14 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Wheaton North's position showed as it carried a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Replacing Allen Robinson no easy task

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News