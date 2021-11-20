Wheaton North posts win at Chicago Brother Rice's expense 45-27

Wheaton North grabbed a 45-27 victory at the expense of Chicago Brother Rice in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 20.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense moved to a 21-14 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Wheaton North's position showed as it carried a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

