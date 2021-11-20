Wheaton North posts win at Chicago Brother Rice's expense 45-27

Wheaton North grabbed a 45-27 victory at the expense of Chicago Brother Rice in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 20.
Recently on November 6 , Chicago Brother Rice squared up on Yorkville in a football game . For more, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense moved to a 21-14 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.
Wheaton North's position showed as it carried a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.