 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Wheaton North paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago St. Rita 35-6

  • Updated
  • 0

Wheaton North dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 35-6 victory over Chicago St. Rita in Illinois high school football action on November 27.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Wheaton North's offense pulled ahead to a 21-0 lead over Chicago St. Rita at the intermission.

Wheaton North's upper hand showed as it carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 13 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Rockton Hononegah in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News