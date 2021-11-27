Wheaton North paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago St. Rita 35-6

Wheaton North dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 35-6 victory over Chicago St. Rita in Illinois high school football action on November 27.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Wheaton North's offense pulled ahead to a 21-0 lead over Chicago St. Rita at the intermission.
Wheaton North's upper hand showed as it carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
