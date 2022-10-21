Westville scores early, pulls away from Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-7

Westville zipped to a quick start to key a 59-7 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 7, Westville faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Bismarck-Henning on October 7 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For more, click here.
