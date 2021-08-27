Westville pushes over Seneca 25-6

Westville grabbed a 25-6 victory at the expense of Seneca in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
Westville registered a 13-6 advantage at intermission over Seneca.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.