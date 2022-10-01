Westville knocks out victory beat against Fithian Oakwood 33-19

Westville dumped Fithian Oakwood 33-19 on October 1 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Westville a 21-13 lead over Fithian Oakwood.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
