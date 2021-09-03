Westville explodes on Watseka 38-6

Watseka had no answers as Westville roared to a 38-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers jumped on top over the Warriors when the fourth quarter began 38-6.

Westville fought to a 26-6 halftime margin at Watseka's expense.

Westville drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over Watseka after the first quarter.

