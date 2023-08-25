Defense dominated as Watseka pitched a 27-0 shutout of Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Watseka stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.