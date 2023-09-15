Defense dominated as Washington pitched a 35-0 shutout of Pekin in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Washington darted in front of Pekin 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Washington pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Pekin and Washington faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pekin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Washington faced off against Kankakee and Pekin took on Belleville East on Sept. 1 at Pekin High School.

