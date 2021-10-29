 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Washington sews up Normal Community West 14-7

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Washington's locker room after Friday's 14-7 win against Normal Community West in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Washington's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Normal Community West at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers withstood the Wildcats' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Recently on October 15 , Washington squared up on Metamora in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News