Washington sews up Normal Community West 14-7

A sigh of relief filled the air in Washington's locker room after Friday's 14-7 win against Normal Community West in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Washington's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Normal Community West at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers withstood the Wildcats' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

