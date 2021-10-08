Washington pushes the mute button on Canton 27-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Washington blank Canton 27-0 on October 8 in Illinois football.
In recent action on September 24, Canton faced off against Pekin and Washington took on Morton on September 24 at Washington Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
