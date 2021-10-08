 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Washington pushes the mute button on Canton 27-0

  • 0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Washington blank Canton 27-0 on October 8 in Illinois football.

In recent action on September 24, Canton faced off against Pekin and Washington took on Morton on September 24 at Washington Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News