Washington produces precision performance against East Peoria 51-7

Washington stomped on East Peoria 51-7 at East Peoria High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Washington opened with a 7-0 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 37-7 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 16, East Peoria faced off against Canton and Washington took on Pekin on September 16 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

