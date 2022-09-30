Washington produces precision performance against East Peoria 51-7

Washington stomped on East Peoria 51-7 at East Peoria High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Washington opened with a 7-0 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 37-7 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

