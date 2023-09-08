Washington controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-7 win against Metamora on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Washington darted in front of Metamora 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a thin 17-7 gap over the Redbirds at halftime.

Washington pulled to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Washington and Metamora squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Washington Community High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Metamora faced off against Sterling and Washington took on Maple Park Kaneland on Aug. 25 at Maple Park Kaneland High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.