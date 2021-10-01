Washington nets nifty win over Pekin 22-21

Washington wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 22-21 victory over Pekin in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Dragons took a 6-0 lead over the Panthers heading to the intermission locker room.

Pekin moved a modest margin over Washington as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Washington, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-7 final quarter, too.

