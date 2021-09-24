Washington mauls Morton in strong showing 35-14

Washington handled Morton 35-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 10, Washington faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Morton took on Canton on September 10 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Washington drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Morton after the first quarter.
Washington's offense darted to a 14-6 lead over Morton at the intermission.
The Panthers' upper hand showed as they carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
