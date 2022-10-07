 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington hustles by Dunlap 24-7

Washington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dunlap 24-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Washington struck to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 23, Washington faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Dunlap took on East Peoria on September 23 at Dunlap High School. For more, click here.

