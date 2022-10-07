Washington hustles by Dunlap 24-7

Washington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dunlap 24-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Washington struck to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Washington faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Dunlap took on East Peoria on September 23 at Dunlap High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.