Washington hustles by Dunlap 24-7

Washington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dunlap 24-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Washington struck to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

