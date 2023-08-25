Washington fought ahead of Maple Park Kaneland 33-27 in a close game in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Knights took a 13-12 lead over the Panthers heading to the intermission locker room.

Maple Park Kaneland enjoyed a 27-20 lead over Washington to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers pulled off a stirring 13-0 final quarter to trip the Knights.

