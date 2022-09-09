Washington drums Metamora with resounding beat 44-22

Washington rolled past Metamora for a comfortable 44-22 victory in Illinois high school football on September 9.

Washington opened with a 9-8 advantage over Metamora through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 16-16 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Washington enjoyed a small margin over Metamora with a 37-22 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Redbirds 7-0 in the last stanza.

