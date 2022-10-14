Washington blanks Canton 41-0

Defense dominated as Washington pitched a 41-0 shutout of Canton for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.
The Panthers fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.
Washington charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
The last time Washington and Canton played in a 27-0 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Canton faced off against Dunlap and Washington took on East Peoria on September 30 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
