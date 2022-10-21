 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington baffles Morton 7-0

Washington's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Morton 7-0 on October 21 in Illinois football.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Washington and Morton were both scoreless.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Washington and Morton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Washington Community High School last season.

Recently on October 7, Washington squared off with Dunlap in a football game.

