Washington baffles Morton 7-0

Washington's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Morton 7-0 on October 21 in Illinois football.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Washington and Morton were both scoreless.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

