Warrensburg-Latham tames Argenta-Oreana's offense 65-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Warrensburg-Latham's 65-0 beating of Argenta-Oreana in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Cardinals opened a gross 44-0 gap over the Bombers at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead over the Bombers.

