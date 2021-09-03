Warrensburg-Latham blanks Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in shutout performance 49-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Warrensburg-Latham followed in overpowering Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 49-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Warrensburg-Latham jumped on top in front of Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

